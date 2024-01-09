Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer announces run for reelection: 'I have more work to complete'

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced on Monday his plans to run for reelection. The announcement comes as Hoyer, the former Majority Leader, stepped down from House leadership in January 2023.

In a statement, Hoyer, 84, said

"During this coming election, the values, character, and very soul of America are at risk. Freedom, which makes our nation exceptional, will be on the ballot," Hoyer said. "That freedom, that democracy, has been preserved by the blood and ballots of patriots so that, in Lincoln’s words, this nation '…should not perish from the earth.'"

"Given these stakes, I believe I have more work to complete on behalf of my district, my state, and my country," he continued. "I am blessed to have the good health, strength, and enduring passion necessary to continue serving my constituents at this decisive moment for Maryland and America."

The congressman said he spoke with his wife and family, as well as his colleagues in Congress and constituents in Maryland before deciding to run for another term in the House.

He ultimately determined that he had more work to finish as a member of Congress.

"When I stepped down from my position as Majority Leader, I decided to remain in Congress because I had work I wanted to continue and complete," he said in a statement.

He added: "I also looked forward to returning to my work on the Appropriations Committee, which included securing the new FBI Headquarters location at Greenbelt. I remain committed to ensuring that project receives full funding. Returning to the Appropriations Committee was also an opportunity to continue my efforts to expand Judy Centers, support military installations in the Fifth District, and address other priorities for Marylanders."

In the statement, Hoyer criticized Republican infighting over the last year that included the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. He called this Congress "one of the most partisan and polarized" and blamed Republican leadership. He also predicted that the next Congress will have a Democratic majority "that will be able to deliver for families in Maryland and across the country."

Hoyer has been in Congress since 1981.