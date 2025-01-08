Marjorie Taylor Greene swiftly serves up bill to rename Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America'

On the heels of President-elect Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday about renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., swiftly served up legislation to enact the idea.

"The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name," Trump said after declaring that the name would be changed.

Greene quickly announced that she would introduce a measure "ASAP" to rename the body of water.

Later on Tuesday she released the text of the proposal, indicating in a statement that it would be filed on Thursday morning.

"The Gulf of Mexico shall be known as the 'Gulf of America,'" the text of the proposal reads in part, calling for federal documents and maps to be updated accordingly.

"Mexican cartels currently use the Gulf of Mexico to traffic humans, drugs, weapons, and God knows what else while the Mexican government allows them to do it," Greene said in a statement.

"The American people are footing the bill to protect and secure the maritime waterways for commerce to be conducted. Our U.S. armed forces protect the area from any military threats from foreign countries. It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as," she asserted. "We already have the bill written with legislative council and ready to file first thing Thursday morning."

Other lawmakers also jumped on the "Gulf of America" bandwagon after Trump's announcement.

In a post on X, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., invited people to "visit our beautiful district and take a dip in the Gulf of AMERICA!"

"Proud to represent Alabama's First District on the beautiful GULF OF AMERICA," Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala. declared in a tweet.

"Alabamians know just how important the Gulf and Gulf Coast are for our great country. The Gulf of AMERICA sounds pretty good to me," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., noted in a post.

Trump will take office in less than two weeks when he is inaugurated on Jan. 20.