Marjorie Taylor Greene says McCarthy must give her more 'power' to please GOP voters

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that he needs to give her more "power" and "leeway" to please Republican voters if the party wins control of Congress following November's elections.

McCarthy is slated to become the next Speaker of the House if Republicans do take the majority.

"I think that to be the best Speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway," Greene told The New York Times Magazine. "And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it. I think that’s the best way to read that."

"And that’s not in any way a threat at all," the Republican firebrand continued. "I just think that’s reality."

Greene also suggested that McCarthy take a more "aggressive" approach against President Biden. She had drafted articles of impeachment against the president immediately after he was sworn into office in January 2021.

The controversial lawmaker was stripped of her committee assignments in February 2021, a month after she took office. Democrats and 11 Republicans voted to remove her from the Education, Budget and Labor committees after social media posts endorsing conspiracy theories resurfaced.

The posts, which predate her election, include the congresswoman agreeing with people who claim the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, was a "false flag" operation and casting doubt on whether a plane hit the Pentagon on 9/11.

Greene also had posted a photo of herself holding a gun to images of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., aligned herself with QAnon and liked a comment on Facebook that called for the assassination of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

In November 2021, McCarthy said Greene and fellow Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, Ariz., would have their committee assignments restored. Gosar was censured by Democrats and two Republicans last year after tweeting a video depicting himself as an anime character assassinating Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Biden.

"They’ll have committees, the committee assignments they have now, they may have other committee assignments, they may have better committee assignments," McCarthy said at the time. "Taylor Greene, she was just a freshman … She has a right to serve on committees."

Greene told The New York Times Magazine she would like to serve on the Oversight and Judiciary committees. "I think both of those I’d be good on," she said.

"I completely deserve it," she continued. "I’ve been treated like s—. I have been treated like garbage."

The congresswoman has repeatedly been censored on Twitter over posts about the coronavirus and vaccines.

Greene is expected to easily win reelection next month in Georgia’s heavily Republican 14th Congressional District.