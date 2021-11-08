GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slapped with four more fines for not wearing mask

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was issued four additional fines for violating the House mask mandate, according to the House Ethics Committee said Monday.

The four incidents span from late September to early October and are the latest in a series of mask violations Greene has racked up, which amount to at least $48,000 in fines.

Greene's colleague, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., was also slapped with fines over masks, according to a separate press release.

"Over the past year and a half, Communist Democrats have ruled our country as tyrannical dictators with mandates and lockdowns," Greene said in a statement to Fox News.

"Now, the American people have had enough and are standing up against these outrageous and unconstitutional policies," she continued, adding, "I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don’t want the American people to stand alone."

BIDENS CAUGHT VIOLATING DC MASK MANDATE AT POSH GEORGETOWN RESTAURANT

In June, Greene apologized for comparing the House mask mandate to the Holocaust.

A mask mandate remains in place for lawmakers on the House floor even if they are vaccinated, which has drawn the ire of some Republican lawmakers.

PELOSI REMOVES MASK IN VIOLATION OF CAPITOL POLICE GUIDANCE

The mandate was rescinded briefly during the summer for the vaccinated but reinstated in July amid the surge of the delta variant. Pelosi called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a "moron" at the time for saying the House rule for masking vaccinated people on one side of the Capitol was not based on science. The Senate has never required masks.

"Well, if she's so brilliant. Can she tell me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate?" McCarthy said in response to Pelosi's comment.

"Can she explain to me when the CDC says only vaccinated people need to wear a mask in hotspots?" he said. Washington, he said, is not a hotspot.

"So it’s a lot of questions. If she knows so much science, explain to me where the science changes in the rotunda," he added.