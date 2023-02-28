Marianne Williamson to announce primary challenge to President Biden: 'On the wrong road'

Marianne Williamson is set to announce her presidential bid in a challenge to President Biden on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The spiritual adviser and self-help author said in an essay posted to her website that she'll formally announce her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"What is now considered politically qualified for the presidency is simply the ability to do what the system does – in essence, to perpetuate itself. My qualification is not that I’m experienced at running that system, but that I’m best qualified to help disrupt it," Williamson said. "Washington is filled with good political car mechanics, but the problem is that we are on the wrong road. As someone who has worked with thousands of individuals and groups helping them not only to endure chaos but to transform it. I’ve had exactly the kinds of experiences one needs to have had in order to make sense of these times."

Williamson initially announced that she was running for president in an interview with Medill News Service on Feb. 23.

"I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time," Williamson said.

In her new announcement, Williamson appears to give a preview for how her campaign will operate.

"We need a politics that treats not just symptoms, but cause. That does not base itself on the crass imperatives of endless corporate profit, but on the eternal imperatives of our principles and values," Williamson said.

She also appears to directly address people within her own party - and outside of it - who are doubting her ability to capture the Democratic nomination while running against Biden.

"Some have already said of course, Well obviously she can’t win. Or well that’s good; she’ll add to the conversation. But since the election of 2016 it’s odd for anyone to think they know who can win the presidency. And I’m not putting myself through this again just to add to the conversation. I’m running for president to help bring an aberrational chapter of our history to a close, and to help bring forth a new beginning," Williamson said.

"As America gears up for the 2024 presidential election, I’m preparing for an important announcement on March 4th in Washington DC," she said.

An advisor for Williamson previously told Fox News that the presidential candidate will travel to South Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan and Nevada after making her announcement.

Williamson ran for president in 2020, but dropped out in the early stages of the Democratic primary.

