March for Life attendees react to JD Vance speech: ‘It was amazing’

Vice President JD Vance received a massive welcome from pro-lifer activists at the March for Life this Friday in his first public address since the inauguration.

Vance touted President Donald Trump’s recent pardons of several pro-life activists prosecuted by the Biden Department of Justice. He also spoke strongly about the need for pro-family governmental policies, saying, "I want to see more babies in the United States of America."

Trump also delivered remarks to the March for Life crowd via a video message.

Marchers told Fox News Digital that Vance’s presence showed that the new Trump administration stands in solidarity with the pro-life movement and gives them optimism for the future.

"It was amazing," said Amy Lewis, a pro-lifer who came with a group from Dry Fork Christian School in Virginia. "It was amazing that he was here. We were able to see him and to see that our new administration supports life as much as we do. It just really kind of drives it home that we have an administration that's here to support us and to support our beliefs."

Sarah Morales Wade, an activist who came with a pro-life youth group from Houston called the Catholic Organization of Life, told Fox News Digital: "It's so inspiring to see someone so high up in office fighting with us, with the kids and, and that we have people who are supporting us and who will fight for life with us."

Elizabeth O’Brien, another member of the Houston group, told Fox News Digital that she thought Vance’s speech was "amazing."

"When the vice president comes out, and he's telling us how precious life is, that’s an eye-opener," she said. "It gives us reassurance that the Trump administration is with us."

Isaac Desrosiers, a student at Franciscan University, a Catholic college in Steubenville, Ohio, Vance’s home state, told Fox News Digital that for him, the vice president’s speech showed that "he's not just a politician telling tales, trying to get votes."

"He’s truly Catholic, he holds Catholic values, and he brings that compassion and that sincere Catholic belief and faith to the table," he said. "He's genuinely concerned about what is going on in the world, what's going on in our country. And he generally wants freedom and equality for babies so that they may have the chance to come into this world and to live an amazing life."

Desrosiers said that though he’s "not sure what to expect" from the Trump administration regarding the abortion issue, he is "optimistic."

"I'm hoping it means that this country's going to be more pro-life and he's going to pass more pro-life laws," he said.