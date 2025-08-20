NYC voters flock to socialist-style freebies as Mamdani pushes rent freezes, city-run stores

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Affordability and "distribution of wealth" are at the heart of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign, and New Yorkers are buying in.

Whether firing up canvassers in Prospect Park or answering "ask me anything" questions on Instagram, creating a more affordable New York City remains Mamdani's central message.

New Yorkers who spoke to Fox News Digital in Manhattan's Union Square on Tuesday night said they are right in step with Mamdani's vision, which includes progressive campaign promises like free buses and childcare, and city-run grocery stores.

"I think affordability is a really big thing, so regular people can afford to live in the city," said Ian, a New Yorker who is voting for the self-described democratic socialist in November.

"That's what makes New York City so great," Ian explained. "All the people from all around the world can come and live here and start businesses and contribute to the economy and to the culture."

He said "making New York a place where more regular people live and work" is critical. It's the same message Mamdani has been delivering on the campaign trail for months.

Another voter in Union Square on Tuesday, Ritvik, told Fox News Digital that he usually leans more conservative, but he couldn't find himself voting for any of the other candidates.

Mamdani pulled off a political upset in June's Democratic primary, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is now running as an independent candidate.

The former governor resigned in 2021 in the face of controversy, including multiple sexual harassment allegations and questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incumbent mayor Eric Adams, who was elected as a Democrat in 2021, is also running as an independent.

President Donald Trump admitted last month to helping him out "a little bit" after his Justice Department dropped corruption charges against the mayor earlier this year.

Curtis Sliwa, founder and CEO of the Guardian Angels, is the Republican nominee.

But Ritvik said he wasn't just voting against those candidates, telling Fox News Digital that Mamdani's "rhetoric is one of unity."

Ritvik agreed that affordability played a big role in his decision to vote for Mamdani. Particularly on housing, the New Yorker said creating more supply should be a top priority.

The mayoral hopeful has vowed to freeze rents if elected in November, something former mayor Bill de Blasio did three times during his tenure.

Mamdani has accused Adams of appointing Rent Guidelines Board members to raise rents on stabilized apartments. Cuomo called the plan "politically convenient posture," and said such a move would hurt landlords, who would be "unable to maintain their buildings."

Noah, another New York voter, said that small businesses are what make the country so special and also echoed the push for more affordable housing.

The three Mamdani voters who spoke to Fox News Digital said they are inspired by his positive energy, fresh perspective and his plan to address the issues most impacting everyday New Yorkers.

And when asked if they are worried about Trump's "100% Communist Lunatic" label, they said it's expected.

"That kind of rhetoric has always come from the Trump administration, so not particularly surprising to me, and he simply has run the best campaign that there is, and so I think he just deserves a vote," Ritvik said.

Meanwhile, Noah and Ian said it's a "real concern," but they continue to be inspired by Mamdani for focusing his campaign, not just on Trump, but "on helping New Yorkers."

Mamdani emphasized that his platform is "all about affordability" when pressed about the label by Fox News' Nate Foy on Wednesday.

"The elements of my platform are all about affordability, and I am a democratic socialist," Mamdani said. "When New Yorkers ask me what it means, I take them to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, who said, 'Call it democracy or call it democratic socialism, there must be a better distribution of wealth for all of God's children in this country.'"