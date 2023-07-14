Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Maine Legislature to consider salary increases for governor, lawmakers

ME governor's salary would go from $70,000 to $125,000

Associated Press
A proposal in Maine to increase salaries for the governor and lawmakers cleared the appropriations committee and will be considered by the Legislature.

The bill would increase the governor’s annual salary from $70,000 to $125,000, which would align with the salaries of cabinet members and staff. Lawmakers would see their salaries grow from $25,000 to $45,000 for their two-year terms under a separate bill.

The current salary for Maine’s governor is the lowest in the country. The last time it was raised was in 1987.

Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, said the wage increases are "long overdue."

Both proposals were endorsed by the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, wouldn't see a wage increase in her tenure. The increase would take effect after she leaves office in 2028.

