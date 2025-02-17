MAGA loyalists take aim at GOP senator as key Trump defense post sparks controversy: 'Why the opposition?'

A key Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee is reportedly on the fence about one of President Donald Trump's Defense nominees over his stance on a nuclear Iran - a potential roadblock to his confirmation given the GOP's slim Senate majority.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is reportedly hesitant about the nomination of former Defense official Elbridge Colby to serve as the under secretary of defense for policy, a key Defense post that remains unmanned amid the ongoing confirmation process.

"Senator Cotton is focused on ensuring all defense nominees commit to supporting President Trump’s position that Iran must not have a nuclear weapon, and Cotton will be addressing this in meetings and hearings with the nominees," a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital as they await Colby's paperwork to proceed with the nomination process.

Colby has previously suggested that the U.S. living with a nuclear Iran is more plausible than countering the country's nuclear assets, a position that reportedly is causing concern from the key Senator whose support could determine his confirmation.

Cotton's potential opposition to the Trump nominee sparked debate among prominent MAGA figures on social media.

"Why the opposition to Bridge? What does he think Bridge will do?" Elon Musk wrote in a post on X of reports that Cotton was not on board with the nomination.

"The effort to undermine President Trump continues in the US Senate @SenTomCotton is working behind the scenes to stop Trump’s pick, Elbridge Colby, from getting confirmed at DOD," Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, said on X. "Colby is one of the most important pieces to stop the Bush/Cheney cabal at DOD. Why is Tom Cotton doing this?"

"Is Tom Cotton's resistance to Bridge Colby more about IRI than anything else? As in maybe Cotton's blocking Colby ain't that principled. . ." American Majority CEO Ned Ryun posted on X.

"Cotton has other problems that he doesn’t want exposed. He’ll support Colby," former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn claimed on X.

Vice President JD Vance expressed support for the Trump nominee, writing that "Bridge has consistently been correct about the big foreign policy debates of the last 20 years."

"He was critical of the Iraq War, which made him unemployable in the 2000s era conservative movement. He built a relationship with CNAS when it was one of the few institutions that would even hire a foreign policy realist," Vance said.

Colby, who worked in the Pentagon during Trump's first term, has also received endorsements from other members of the Senate.

".@ElbridgeColby is a fighter who will execute President Trump’s mandate to end decades of DC foreign policy failures and stop forever wars abroad—The reason the establishment fears him is because he’s 100% aligned with Trump's agenda," Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, wrote on X. "Senate Republicans should confirm him ASAP!"

Colby's Senate confirmation hearing remains unscheduled as the chamber works to confirm more of Trump's cabinet nominees.

Fox News Digital reached out to Colby for comment.