Midterm Elections
Louisiana moves polling site after school receives bomb threat for second time in under a week

Kenner Discovery School students were evacuated last Thursday outside New Orleans

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A polling site in a suburb of New Orleans was moved Tuesday after it received a bomb threat for the second time in five days, police say. 

The Kenner Police Department says it is on scene investigating at Kenner Discovery School and "there were no children in school today due to elections." 

"It was not a threat to elections, voters or election workers," John Tobler, a spokesman for the Louisiana secretary of state, told Fox News Digital. 

Kenner Police say they are "trying to determine if this will be related to a bomb threat the school received on Thursday, Nov. 3." 

The school and polling place in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, suffered a bomb threat ahead of Election Day and a second on Tuesday.

The school and polling place in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, suffered a bomb threat ahead of Election Day and a second on Tuesday. (Google Maps)

In that incident, Discovery Schools CEO Patty Glaser said middle and high school students were evacuated from the "Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy Loyola and Vintage campuses due to an electronic bomb threat called into the high school demanding bitcoin payment," according to a statement obtained by WDSU. 

The Audubon Elementary School is now a polling place after a school in Kenner, Louisiana, suffered a bomb threat, according to police.

The Audubon Elementary School is now a polling place after a school in Kenner, Louisiana, suffered a bomb threat, according to police. (Google Maps)

That threat later was determined to be unfounded. 

Kenner Police said Monday the new polling site will be at Audubon Elementary School, about a mile away. 

