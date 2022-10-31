Longtime GOP Rep. Steve Chabot defeated by Democrat Greg Landsman in Ohio House race

The Associated Press projects that longtime GOP Rep. Steve Chabot has been unseated by Democrat Greg Landsman, a battleground win for the Democrats in Ohio's 1st Congressional District.

Chabot has represented Ohio's 1st District since 1995, despite a brief interlude in 2008 when he was unseated for a single term before reclaiming the House seat in 2010.

Democrats have criticized Chabot for voting against certifying President Biden’s 2020 election win over then-President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the January 6th riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Landsman is a fifth-term member of the Cincinnati City Council and a former public school teacher.

Republicans sought to tie Landsman to President Biden's policy agenda and have claimed that he is "too liberal" for the district; Chabot has said that his constituents "can't afford" Landsman.

Former President Donald Trump won Ohio's 1st Congressional district in the 2020 presidential district by a narrow margin of 3 points, but following redistricting after the 2020 Census, the district leans more Democratic and would have seen a 9 point margin of victory for Biden under new lines.

The district was a key target in the Democrats' midterm strategy to hold onto their razor-thin majority in the House.

Both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee , the re-election arm of the House Democrats, and the House Majority PAC, the top outside group backing House Democrats, have poured resources into the district to support Landsman.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.