'It's long past time': Colombian-born GOP senator rallies around making English official language of US

FIRST ON FOX: Freshman GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno is introducing a bill that would declare English as the official language of the United States.

The bill, named the English Language Unity Act of 2025, would "declare English as the official language of the United States" and "establish a uniform English language rule for naturalization, and to avoid misconstructions of the English language texts of the laws of the United States."

Variations of the bill have been put forward in the past, including in 2023 from then Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who said at the time that English "has been a cornerstone of American culture for over 250 years" and that it "is far past time for Congress to codify its place into law, which is exactly what this bill does."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Moreno, who was born in Colombia, said, "JD Vance was right – English is the official language of the United States and, as one of the only naturalized citizens serving in the Senate, I should know."

'BUMBLING IDIOT': FRESHMAN GOP SENATOR UNLEASHES ON BLUE CITY MAYOR, DEMS OPPOSING TRUMP'S DEPORTATIONS

"The proudest moment of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, a process that showed me just how foundational the English language is to the American way of life. It’s long past time we enshrine this simple fact into law."

While English is the most commonly spoken language in the United States, the country is one of a handful that do not have a national language .

SENATE REPUBLICANS INTRODUCE BILL TO REFORM BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, FOLLOWING TRUMP’S CONTROVERSIAL ORDER

Polling conducted by Rasmussen in 2021 showed that 73% of American adults believe that English should be the official language of the United States.

While critics of the effort have called it xenophobic and claim it demeans non-English speakers, former GOP Congressman Bob Good, who introduced similar legislation in the House when he served in Congress, argued the legislation is necessary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the melting pot of the United States of America, our common English language promotes unity and fosters cultural integration," Good said in 2023.

"The English Language Unity Act is a common-sense measure that will strengthen America… It is also in the best interests of our legal immigrants, as proficiency in English helps them assimilate into our culture, succeed in the workplace, and reach their greatest potential."