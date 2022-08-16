Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing an uphill primary election Tuesday.

"She’s going to lose," one local, BJ, told Fox News. "Sorry Liz."

Another woman, Sydney, said: "I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad that she's running again."

Cheney, one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Trump over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, is widely expected to lose the primary election to Harriet Hageman. Cheney trailed Hageman, who scored a Trump endorsement, by nearly 30 points in a University of Wyoming poll published Thursday.

"I'm not a Cheney fan," one local said.

Cheney has been an outspoken Trump critic and serves as the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The Wyoming congresswoman has lost the support of many fellow Republicans since taking office in 2017.

"I think she should just go back to Virginia and get another job," BJ told Fox News.

A former Cheney supporter, Sherry, said: "So far, all I've ever heard out of Cheney, including her dad on TV, is about Trump. Not about what she can do for Wyoming."

One supporter, Scott, called Cheney "a good Republican," but said "she probably won't win" Tuesday’s primary.

Another Casper resident, Tina, said: "I actually do support Liz Cheney, most of her ideas. A few of them I don't. But for the most part, I'm hoping she's the one who wins."