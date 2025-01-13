'Living legend': Schumer honors centenarian Holocaust survivor with Capitol flag, Senate floor recognition

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer celebrated a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor living on Long Island on Monday, gifting her with a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol in her honor, as well as bestowing her with a special Senate floor recognition as a New York "hometown hero," Fox News Digital learned.

"I am proud to honor a living legend right here on Long Island today, and that is Pina Frassineti Wax," Schumer said Monday, according to a press release provided to Fox Digital. "Pina is whip smart, energetic and going strong—but she also remembers the horrors of the Holocaust, and having seen it all, Pina has dedicated her life to teaching, loving and learning."

"The number of Americans who are both 100-years-old, and also survived the Holocaust, is not a high number, so knowing that a living legend is right on Long Island should give Pina’s family, friends, neighbors and all New Yorkers an amazing life story to celebrate," Schumer continued.

Pina Frassineti Wax, 100, is originally from Rome, Italy, and survived the Holocaust before settling in Long Island’s hamlet of Baldwin. Schumer gifted Frassineti Wax a flag that flew in her honor at the Capitol, and announced she will also receive a Senate floor recognition later Monday commemorating her "living legend status on Long Island."

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE 2024 AS SCOPE OF DEATH, HORROR AND THREAT STILL HARD TO COMPREHEND TODAY

"As a centenarian, and going—Pina, born in Rome, Italy, has witnessed a century of profound change in the world, from the devastating losses of the Holocaust to the remarkable advancements in human rights, democracy, and peace, always advocating for truth, justice, and remembrance," Schumer said while presenting the Holocaust survivor with the flag that flew in her honor.

The New York senator explained that before Frassineti Wax fled Europe for America, she and her family hid in a Catholic convent to escape the Nazis.

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR: IT 'NEVER OCCURRED' TO ME I’D HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT MY GRANDCHILDREN

"Pina has not only survived, but she has thrived—from the Jewish ghetto in Rome to the promise of America and her community on Long Island. Pina’s history includes the loss of family in Dachau. Pina remembers well, having to hide with her mother and brother in a Catholic convent to escape the Nazis," Schumer said.

"She would face great trauma and worry during the Holocaust, but she never gave up. Her loving husband, Mario Wax, was also a Jewish Italian. Mario joined the U.S. Army, being awarded a Bronze Star. They shared forty-four wonderful years together."

SUNNY HOSTIN LIKENS JANUARY 6 RIOT TO THE HOLOCAUST, SAYS WE CAN 'NEVER FORGET'

Schumer's announcement comes just ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.

"Pina’s milestone year—her hundredth—serves as a remarkable testament to her perseverance and triumph during one of the darkest chapters of human history, emerging from the horrors of the Holocaust with an unwavering commitment to survival, and rebuilding, while ensuring that the atrocities committed are never forgotten," Schumer continued.

Frassineti Wax was joined by members of her family, as well as Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The recognition comes as the war in Israel continues since October of 2023. New York was rocked by antisemitic protests in response to the war last year, including agitators and student protesters flooding college campuses, notably at Columbia University.