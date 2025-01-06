Sunny Hostin likens January 6 riot to the Holocaust, says we can 'never forget'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin put January 6 on a list of the worst moments in history on Monday, alongside the Holocaust, World War II and slavery.

"You don’t move on, because January 6th was an atrocity. It was one of the worst moments in American history, and when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery. We need to never forget because past becomes prologue if you forget and erase," Hostin said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former aide to President-elect Donald Trump, rehashed the Democrats' loss and noted that, "yes, democracy matters, but if you can’t pay your bills, it’s hard to care about something as nebulous as democracy."

"I think that the warning signs were there, and I say this with due respect to Joe Biden. I didn’t disagree with a word he said in that [Washington Post] op-ed, but people were saying we have concern about your age. He waited until August and then gave Kamala Harris this runway to run for president. All the warning signs were there," Griffin added.

She continued, "This was Democrats, they had the chance to stop Donald Trump from being inaugurated and here we are, but I hope the whitewashing of January 6th ends. It wasn’t right and it never will be, no matter how much people lie about it. This was avoidable in my book."

Co-host Sara Haines said January 6 should be commemorated and said video clips of the riot should be replayed every year.

"The important thing is to commemorate it every year in a way, not to compare it to 9/11 because, again, it’s not an equivalent, but there are people alive today, including my niece, who didn’t know 9/11. So when you talk to anyone that was alive during that time, you have a visceral fear response that takes you back there," Haines said.

The co-hosts also discussed an op-ed written by President Biden decrying the January 6 riot and wrote, "The election will be certified peacefully."

Published on Monday, Biden's essay marked the fourth anniversary of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot when Trump's supporters stormed the building and disrupted the election certification proceedings following Biden's 2020 election victory. The opinion piece focused on Biden's promises to respect the peaceful transition of power.

Trump has promised to pardon January 6 rioters on day one.

"I’m going to look at everything. We’ll look at individual cases," Trump told NBC News' Kristen Welker last month. "But I’m going to be acting very quickly."

"First day, I'm looking first day. These people have been there — how long is it? Three, four years," Trump said. "They’ve been in there for years. And they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open."