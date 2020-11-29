Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Live Updates: Trump says DOJ 'missing in action' during election challenge

Fox News
President Trump joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’Video

President Trump joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’

Maria Bartiromo asks Trump about election fraud allegations, potential path to victory in his first interview since the election.

President Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” in his first interview since Election Day that the Department of Justice is “missing in action” regarding alleged election fraud.

He went on to tell host Maria Bartiromo in the exclusive interview that he has “not seen anything” from the DOJ or the Federal Bureau of Investigation on investigating the 2020 election.

“You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at,” Trump said. “Where are they? I’ve not seen anything.”

Most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed a case Saturday night brought by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and a handful of other Republican voters who sought to overturn last year's law creating no-excuse mail-in voting as well as halt further action in certifying Pennsylvania's votes.

Judge Ken Starr said the president's path to victory is fading despite "numerous" examples of anecdotal evidence.

