LIVE UPDATES: Trump insists Wisconsin, Pennsylvania election fights far from over

President Trump on Saturday said his team would challenge election-recount results in Wisconsin after President-elect Joe Biden padded his lead in Milwaukee County by a little more than 100 votes.

Trump also continued to allege election fraud in Pennsylvania despite federal appeals judges ruling there Friday that the Trump 2020 Campaign's claims in that state "have no merit.”

“The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday," the president tweeted Saturday. "We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!”

Trump's team plans to take Pennsylvania's results to the Supreme Court

Trump's team requested a recount in two Democratic-leaning counties in Wisconsin, reportedly paying $3 million.

In Dane County, Trump gained nearly 100 votes with more ballots remaining to be counted as of Saturday afternoon.

The deadline is Tuesday for the Democratic chair of the bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission to certify the votes but the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, a conservative group, has filed a lawsuit against election officials, seeking to block the process.

Biden won the state by a little more than 20,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign said it planned to take its Pennsylvania case to the Supreme Court.

