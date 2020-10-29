Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Trump and Biden scheduled for events in Minnesota on same day

Minnesota voters weigh in on the 2020 presidential electionVideo

Minnesota voters weigh in on the 2020 presidential election

'Fox &amp; Friends' co-host Pete Hegseth discusses the 2020 presidential election with diners at Countryside Restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota.

With four days left until Election Day on Nov. 3, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump are scheduling to hold events in Minnesota on Friday.

Trump is planning to hold a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Rochester International Airport at 5 p.m. Biden has scheduled a drive-in campaign event in St. Paul at 3:45 p.m.

Both campaigns have spent considerable time in the state over the last few months.

