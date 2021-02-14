LIVE UPDATES: Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial

Former President Trump was acquitted Saturday on charges of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in his second impeachment trial.

Seven Republican senators sided with every Democrat and two Independents in voting to convict, but the vast majority of Republicans sided with the former president.

The 57-43 vote fell short of the super-majority needed to convict. Had Trump been convicted, the Senate would have moved to bar the 45th president from holding federal office ever again.

After the acquittal, Trump called his impeachment "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country" and said he would give Americans a new "vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless" future.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted to acquit Trump, nevertheless, laid blame on the ex-president.

"There's no question ... that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," McConnell said in a speech condemning Trump after the vote. He said he voted to acquit Trump because he believes convicting the former president would be unconstitutional.

