Live Updates: Texas AG laments the Supreme Court's decision not to hear his case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lamented the Supreme Court's decision not to hear his case against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin challenging those state's elections.

In an interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Paxton questioned the court's decision that his state lacked standing -- that Texas had not shown a legal interest in how other states carry out their elections. He pushed back on the idea that the state had not suffered harm.

The attorney general regretted that he will never get to have his argument heard in court.



He warned what the outcome of his case could mean for future election challenges

Paxton pointed to the "tremendous" support his case received in the days after he first filed paperwork with the Supreme Court. Six other states joined the case, and briefs in support of their position came in from more than a dozen states.

