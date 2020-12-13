Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Texas AG laments the Supreme Court's decision not to hear his case

Fox News
close
Texas AG Paxton on Supreme Court rejecting election lawsuit Video

Texas AG Paxton on Supreme Court rejecting election lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joins Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lamented the Supreme Court's decision not to hear his case against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin challenging those state's elections.

In an interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Paxton questioned the court's decision that his state lacked standing -- that Texas had not shown a legal interest in how other states carry out their elections. He pushed back on the idea that the state had not suffered harm.

FAST FACTS

    • The attorney general regretted that he will never get to have his argument heard in court.
    • He warned what the outcome of his case could mean for future election challenges

Paxton pointed to the "tremendous" support his case received in the days after he first filed paperwork with the Supreme Court. Six other states joined the case, and briefs in support of their position came in from more than a dozen states.

Follow below for more updates on the election legal fight. Mobile users click here

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election