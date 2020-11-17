Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Live Updates: Biden campaign manager heads to White House as Trump hails 'bit victory'

The latest developments from Elections 2020

Fox News
close
Joe Biden takes questions from reporters after remarks in DelawareVideo

Joe Biden takes questions from reporters after remarks in Delaware

President-elect answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine, foreign policy in Wilmington, Del.

President-elect Joe Biden took questions after remarks in Delaware, where he talked about the coronavirus case surge across the country.

Public health experts tell him they recommend limiting Thanksgiving family gatherings to 10 people or fewer, he said.

Biden named his campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon as his deputy chief of staff. O’Malley Dillon will be joining Ron Klain, who last week was announced as Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff – and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, a national co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign who’s expected to serve as a senior adviser.

President Trump called Nevada’s Clark County's decision to not certify one of its local races due to a number of discrepancies “a big victory,” and suggested that the issue could be evidence of a wider problem in the state.

“Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada,” Trump tweeted.

Follow below more updates on the 2020 election. Mobile users click here

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election