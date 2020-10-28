Live Updates: Election 2020 polling average shows Biden leading Trump nationally with just days left

Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in national polling, although the race has tightened to a seven-point lead for Biden, down from 10 points earlier in October, according to Real Clear Politics' polling average.

More than 59 million total ballots cast as of Monday morning suggested a record turnout for this year's race compared to the 47.2 million early votes cast in the 2016 election, according to data from the United States Elections Project.

The number of early ballots cast so far represents 43.1% of the total national voter turnout in 2016.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states where the ballot counting process cannot begin until the morning of Election Day.

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 presidential race. Mobile users click here.