LIVE UPDATES: BLM activists protest LA mayor as potential Cabinet pick

Biden has already announced several Cabinet picks while Trump continues to mount legal challenges in states

President-elect Biden introduces first cabinet membersVideo

President-elect Biden introduces first cabinet members

President-elect Biden unveils first cabinet picks; Greg Gutfeld reacts.

Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for the last several days to protest reports that President-elect Joe Biden might nominate him for a Cabinet position.

Fats Facts about the 2020 election 

    • Biden has already announced several cabinet picks, including Janet Yellin for Treasury secretary and  Antony Blinken for secretary of state 
    • President Trump's campaign is mounting several legal challenges in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, alleging voter fraud 

“We’re telling @joebiden not to appoint @mayorofla to his cabinet. We won’t allow his failed policies to become a part of the national agenda,” Black Lives Matter Los Angeles wrote on its Facebook page.  

A protest outside the mayor's home on Thanksgiving was declared an unlawful assembly and two people were arrested. 

