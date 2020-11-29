LIVE UPDATES: BLM activists protest LA mayor as potential Cabinet pick

Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for the last several days to protest reports that President-elect Joe Biden might nominate him for a Cabinet position.

Biden has already announced several cabinet picks, including Janet Yellin for Treasury secretary and Antony Blinken for secretary of state



“We’re telling @joebiden not to appoint @mayorofla to his cabinet. We won’t allow his failed policies to become a part of the national agenda,” Black Lives Matter Los Angeles wrote on its Facebook page.

A protest outside the mayor's home on Thanksgiving was declared an unlawful assembly and two people were arrested.

