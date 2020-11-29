Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Live Updates: Biden to receive first presidential daily briefing

Fox News
close
Joe Biden to nominate Janet Yellen for Treasury SecretaryVideo

Joe Biden to nominate Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary

Wall Street Journal Senior Editor Jon Hilsenrath reacts to President-elect Joe Biden nominating Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will receive his first presidential daily briefing – a report that will contain information from the nation’s intelligence agencies.

The news was confirmed by Jen Psaki, Biden’s transition spokeswoman soon to be his White House Press Secretary. It follows the White House’s go-ahead earlier in the week for Biden to begin receiving the President’s Daily Brief (PDB).

Biden's doctor on Sunday said that the president-elect had sustained a sprain of his right foot after twisting his ankle while playing with his dog, Major. 

President Donald Trump later tweeted his best wishes for Biden's speedy recovery: "Get well soon!" 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election