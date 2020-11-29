Live Updates: Biden to receive first presidential daily briefing

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will receive his first presidential daily briefing – a report that will contain information from the nation’s intelligence agencies.

The news was confirmed by Jen Psaki, Biden’s transition spokeswoman soon to be his White House Press Secretary. It follows the White House’s go-ahead earlier in the week for Biden to begin receiving the President’s Daily Brief (PDB).

Biden's doctor on Sunday said that the president-elect had sustained a sprain of his right foot after twisting his ankle while playing with his dog, Major.

President Donald Trump later tweeted his best wishes for Biden's speedy recovery: "Get well soon!"