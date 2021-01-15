Live Updates: Biden inaugural rehearsal rescheduled as security preps in high gear for inauguration

Security concerns in Washington, D.C., ahead of the scheduled inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden have resulted in some scheduling changes, Biden’s staff said Thursday, according to a report.

A planned rehearsal of the inauguration, initially scheduled for Sunday, has been moved to Monday as event planners continue to make adjustments in response to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Politico reported.

FAST FACTS Authorities have been concerned about possible attempts to repeat the violence that was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6,



FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned of "potential armed protests" in Washington and state capital cities on Jan. 20.

In addition, an Amtrak ride that Biden and members of his team planned to take from Wilmington, Del., to Washington on Monday has been canceled, the report said.

The Biden team declined to comment on the scheduling changes, the report said.

