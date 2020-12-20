LIVE UPDATES: Biden reveals climate and energy team

President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday unveiled his incoming administration’s climate and energy team in Wilmington, Del. -- hailing its diversity and promising "ambitious" action on climate change.

Fast Facts The event demonstrated Biden’s intention to make a significant turn away from the Trump administration’s strategy of rolling back environmental regulations to boost energy production and the economy



Biden has announced Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., as his pick for Interior Department secretary, Jennifer Granholm as secretary of energy, Gina McCarthy as national climate advisor and Michael Regan as EPA administrator

"Like their fellow Cabinet nominees and appointees, the members of our environment and energy team are brilliant, qualified, tested and they are barrier-busting," Biden said.

Biden has announced Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., as his pick for Interior Department secretary, former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm as secretary of energy, Gina McCarthy as national climate adviser and Michael Regan as EPA administrator.

The event demonstrated Biden’s intention to make a significant turn away from the Trump administration’s strategy of rolling back environmental regulations to boost energy production and the economy.

Biden said the team would "lead my administration's ambitious plan to address the existential threat of our time -- climate change."

Follow below for updates on the Biden transition. Mobile users click here.