Live Updates: Congress gears up as hearings for Biden's Cabinet nominations set to begin today

The first hearings for President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet nominations are set to begin on Tuesday, just one day before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

The action kicks off in the morning, with the Senate Finance Committee hosting Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen, the Senate Intelligence Committee holding a hearing for Director of National Intelligence pick Avril Haines, and Homeland Security secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas appearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

FAST FACTS Confirmation hearings are often marked by partisan differences, and this week is likely to be no different



Time will tell whether opposition to any of the picks will be enough to sink their nominations

That afternoon, Biden's pick for secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will have a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and the Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing for Defense secretary nominee Lloyd J. Austin III.

Thursday will see the hearing for Transportation secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

