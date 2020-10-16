Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Barrett's nomination on Oct. 22, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday

Witness testimony on final day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearingsVideo

'Fox News @ Night' host Shannon Bream and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley weigh in.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced her third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Thursday.

The final day of testimony began with two hours of partisan conflict before anyone even took the stand, but by the end of the day, the top-ranking Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee embraced in friendship.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., never let their deeply held political convictions get the better of them or their relationship, even after long days marked by distrust between Democrats and Republicans.

