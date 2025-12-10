Kristi Noem faces first major Homeland Security grilling as lawmakers press her on terror threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing her first major test before the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Noem is appearing before the House Homeland Security Committee for a hearing on worldwide threats, an event that is meant to be annual but has not happened in multiple recent years.

She's set to testify alongside National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent and Michael Glasheen, Operations Director of the FBI's National Security Branch.

"I'm sure she'll talk about border, I'm sure she'll talk about drugs, I'm sure she'll talk about China, hopefully an update on what's happening with cybersecurity. I mean it's a very important hearing. I'm glad she'll be there," House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital.

It's Noem's first major national security-focused hearing before the House of Representatives since taking charge of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this year.

It comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill warn about the potential for hostile countries like Venezuela, Iran and China exploiting U.S. vulnerabilities in national security.

"I'm always concerned about that. I've been concerned about that for years. I mean, thousands of known and suspected terrorists came across the southern border over the last four years. Luckily, it's been closed up, but they're still here," Garbarino said.

"I'm gonna look forward to hearing from the FBI, you know, what's being done, what they're doing to track down the people that are already here."

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, lawmakers will likely grill Noem about the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carrying out President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"We don't get much information, in the interim, from the administration. You write letters, and what you get back is an acknowledgment of the letter, but very little facts," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the top Democrat on the committee. "Obviously, the administration's stand on immigration is not one that we agree with, especially how they're doing it."

He accused ICE agents of treating people with "total disrespect" because they "look Hispanic."

"I think that she has to address it," Thompson said.

Noem's appearance comes hours after Axios reported that she and border czar Tom Homan had a falling out behind the scenes, though the outlet also reported that neither are in danger of losing their positions any time soon.