EXCLUSIVE: Immigration agent reveals ‘biggest fear’ after deadly anti-ICE shooting

EXCLUSIVE: After a fatal anti-ICE shooting in Dallas this week, a special federal agent working on deportations revealed that their "biggest fear" is that they will be left stranded by sanctuary jurisdictions in the face of third-party rioters "who have been riled up to believe that I'm kidnapping somebody."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the agent, who works in New England, said that interference from protesters who have been radicalized by Democrats’ anti-ICE rhetoric has become a regular occurrence.

Amid these interferences, the agent said that they receive very little support from local and state law enforcement, whose hands are tied due to Democratic-passed sanctuary policies. The result is an extremely tense situation, which the agent fears could get out of hand at any moment.

"My biggest fear is third parties who have been riled up to believe that I'm kidnapping somebody, I'm taking away their rights, and I'm destroying somebody's life for no reason, being present when this happens and trying to interfere with what we're doing, because that gets dangerous, it really does," the agent explained.

"One of our biggest fears," the agent went on, "is, let's say we go and there's 3 or 4 of us, and we stop a guy, and then crowds come out, and the crowds become violent, or they become really aggressive, they impede our jobs."

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE agents are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults.

The danger is especially acute in sanctuary jurisdictions, the agent said, because there, "local police will not help us all the time."

"It’s very dependent on where that ICE facility sits, how it's going to be treated," they explained.

In New England, the agent said that some law enforcement agencies "do not want to help us with anything."

"They'll have nothing to do with it," the agent said. "That gets very, very stressful."

Because of this lack of support, the agent said that situations with rioters or protesters are significantly more dangerous.

"That means it's fight or flight at that time," the agent explained. "They're yelling at me, at the same time, they're attracting the attention of other people, but I'm trying to focus on getting this person handcuffed, processed, interviewing them, determining their alienage while someone's yelling at me or someone's getting in my face … I don't know if they have weapons, I don't know if they're on drugs and they're going to attack me. I don't know all this."

While some Democrats have vilified ICE agents, accusing them of racially profiling people, using "Gestapo tactics" and "terrorizing" communities, the agent likened their job to an "investigative reporter" working within the confines of U.S. federal law.

"I prove and disprove allegations; I have tools to do it. I have search warrants. I have grand jury subpoenas, I do interviews, I do surveillance, I do record checks, that's what I do. When you boil everything down in the simplest terms, I'm not trying to do riots," the agent said.

They shared that when one of their colleagues explained to a protester what ICE agents really do with illegals, she was shocked.

"He was explaining to her, ‘We're not going to harm this guy.’ She's like, ‘Oh, he's going to disappear,’ and all the stupid talking points, no due process, this and that. And he took the time to explain to her that he's going to get to call his family, he's going to get a call with a lawyer, and he'll see a judge. She was like, ‘Well, I didn't know all that.' This is what they're telling me. That's what we're dealing with."