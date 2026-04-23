Lindsey Graham says blockade against Iran 'could become global soon'

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Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said in a Wednesday post on X that he expects that the U.S. blockade against Iran "could become global soon."

The long-serving lawmaker noted that he had spoken to President Donald Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday morning.

"I had a very good call this morning with @POTUS and @SecWar Pete Hegseth about the way forward regarding the Iran conflict. I think the President’s decision to leave the blockade in place is very smart. It is having a strong effect on the ability of Iran to continue to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism – which they appear intent on doing. I not only expect this blockade to stay in place until Iran shows a commitment to change their ways, I expect the blockade will be growing and that it could become global soon," Graham said in the post.

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"To those assisting or thinking about assisting the Iranian regime in distributing its oil, which provides resources for terrorism, you do so at your own peril. Well done to President Trump and his team. This is the best chance since 1979 to change the behavior of the regime and I hope this can be accomplished through diplomacy," the senator added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House to request comment on Thursday.

The U.S. has been engaging in a blockade against Iranian ports for more than a week.

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"The U.S. military has global reach. American forces are operating and enforcing the blockade across the Middle East and beyond," U.S. Central Command wrote in part of a Wednesday post on X.

Trump announced a ceasefire extension on Tuesday afternoon but said the blockade would continue.

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"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," the president said in a Tuesday Truth Social post.