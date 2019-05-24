Sen. Graham: No Democrat 'will give a damn' about Barr declassifying documents on Trump campaign surveillance

Sen. Lindsey Graham said “not one Democrat will give a damn” about the documents that could be declassified in relation to the surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

“You're gonna find out the mentality of the people investigating the president. You're gonna find out exactly what they did, you're gonna find out [George] Papadopoulos was not working with the Russians. They knew early on he had no contacts with the Russians,” Graham said during a Friday appearance on “Fox and Friends”.

“The bottom line is there’s gonna be a lot of information about, they were warned about still this is a bad guy you can't trust him. They blew through every stop sign,” he added.

The senator’s comments came after President Trump on Thursday night issued a memo giving Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify any documents related to spying on the Trump campaign.

Trump also ordered the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr. The memo read: "The heads of elements of the intelligence community... and the heads of each department or agency that includes an element of the intelligence community shall promptly provide such assistance and information as the Attorney General may request in connection with that review."

But Graham believes that while some will find the declassified documents interesting, “not one Democrat will give a damn.” Still, he believes the disclosure will warrant an action to ensure no other presidential campaign gets spied on without a good reason.

“I’m gonna look at all of it to make sure it never happens again,” the senator said. “I want to make sure we have FISA laws that can detect when somebody is giving the court a bunch of garbage.

“I wanna make sure we have rules that you just can't open up a counterintelligence investigation on a presidential candidate without having a good reason.”

Graham added that that FISA court is important “because the people are out to get us,” but “if you can take the law into your own hands for political purposes, it is not good for democracy.”

During the same appearance, Graham also fired back at the New Yorker magazine over its portrayal of him – together with Barr and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell – as someone shining the shoes of Trump.

“If I'm helping the president it is good for the country, because I think I got something to offer to him,” Graham said.

“He is doing a really good job. If you want a strong military you got one. If you want a humming economy you got one. If you want to take on the enemy differently than Obama did – that’s exactly what we are doing.”