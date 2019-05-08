Limbaugh: The hatred for Trump is a 'bottomless pit,' Trump family will be targeted if he loses in 2020

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh Wednesday said that those who oppose President Trump are set to destroy him and his family if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

Limbaugh was asked a hypothetical question by a caller to "The Rush Limbaugh Show" about whether those who oppose Trump would have "still gone after him" if he had lost the 2016 election.

The radio talk show host said Trump, his family and their businesses would be targeted if he loses the 2020 election and that those who oppose him have a tremendous amount of hate for the commander-in-chief.

"The real question is, 'How deep is the hatred for Donald Trump?' and it is a bottomless pit," Limbaugh said.

"I’ll tell you this. There is a way to make an educated prediction about this. If Trump loses in 2020, they are going to try to get him in jail, and they’re gonna try to get his family bankrupt and his business out of business."

Trump responded Wednesday to a New York Times report detailing huge losses in his real estate empire during the turbulent '80s and '90s, calling the story "highly inaccurate" and downplaying the red ink in the documents.

Limbaugh also brought up the Southern District of New York and predicted that criminal charges would be filed after the 2020 election.

"Whether he wins or loses. Even if he loses. After 2020, that’s when they’re gonna go to the Southern District of New York and say, 'Okay, gang. Now it’s time to bring all these criminal charges against Trump that we couldn’t bring when he was president.' So that… You can almost make book on that happening," Limbaugh said.

