Lawsuits threaten to upend Alligator Alcatraz operations

The Trump administration’s migrant detention center in the Everglades has become the subject of two lawsuits, which are threatening to derail the facility’s operations as the government employs novel tactics to crack down on immigration enforcement.

The new facility, nicknamed Alligator Alcatraz, is facing allegations that its hundreds of detainees are unable to properly communicate with lawyers, did not have access to an immigration court until recently and are living in inhumane conditions.

A second lawsuit alleges that the makeshift detention center, made up of tents and trailers and surrounded by wetlands and wildlife, is also being built unlawfully within a sensitive habitat for endangered species.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which brought the first complaint on behalf of several detained migrants, saw a small setback Monday night when Judge Rodolfo Ruiz said its claims should have been brought in the Middle District of Florida rather than in the Southern District.

Ruiz, a Trump appointee, said the case must be transferred to that district, finding that the alleged violations occurred at the facility, which is located in Collier County, about 50 miles from Miami.

The ACLU, along with other groups, argued in their lawsuit that some detainees were not given the ability to communicate confidentially with an attorney and that up until recently, the Trump administration had not designated any immigration court as having jurisdiction over the detained migrants, of which there were about 700.

"This is an unprecedented situation where hundreds of detainees are held incommunicado, with no ability to access the courts, under legal authority that has never been explained and may not exist," the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote.

Although not part of their legal claims, the attorneys said their clients were being held in "harsh and inhumane conditions" that included one meal per day, no access to daily showers, excessive force by guards and a lack of medical care. They are "kept around the clock in a cage inside a tent," the attorneys said.

The Department of Homeland Security, which is working in coordination with the state of Florida to build Alligator Alcatraz, disputed claims by detainees of poor conditions.

"Here are the facts: Alligator Alcatraz does meet federal detention standards," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said. "All detainee facilities are clean. Any allegations of inhumane conditions are FALSE. When will the media stop peddling hoaxes about illegal alien detention centers and start focusing on American victims of illegal alien crime?"

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has said the facility is designed to be temporary and a means of alleviating the burden on other detention centers. DeSantis has said he hopes Alligator Alcatraz, which was constructed on an airport, will be a "force multiplier" for Trump's aggressive deportation agenda.

In a separate case, Judge Kathleen Williams, an Obama appointee, is considering whether Alligator Alcatraz should be halted for violating the National Environmental Policy Act.

Williams placed a 14-day hold on all construction of the facility, but that order is set to expire Aug. 21. The judge vowed to issue another order by that date, saying the temporary harm to the government caused by pausing construction was not as great as the harm that would be caused if she found a lack of compliance with environmental laws and regulations.