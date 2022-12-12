Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Lauren Boebert calls to 'take the temperature down,' focus on policy after narrow midterm win

Boebert says her 'top focus' will be policy, not making attacks on the 'radical left'

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Cory Mills: GOP-led Congress needs to bring Twitter censorship to DOJ Video

Cory Mills: GOP-led Congress needs to bring Twitter censorship to DOJ

Rep.-elect Cory Mills, R-Fla., on leaks showing censorship on Twitter and the exchange of Brittney Griner for the 'Merchant of Death'

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert called for the temperature in D.C. to go "down," noting that she is putting political bomb-throwing on the back burner in the GOP majority.

Boebert posted a video after her narrow win in the 2022 midterm elections following an automatic recount.

The GOP congresswoman told Fox News Digital that, while she will call out the "radical left," she will not be making that her "top focus."

COLORADO ELECTION RESULTS: BOEBERT OPPONENT FRISCH CONCEDES RACE AHEAD OF LIKELY RECOUT

Rep. Lauren Boebert told Fox News Digital that while she will call out the radical left for what they’re doing, she will not be making that her "top focus."

Rep. Lauren Boebert told Fox News Digital that while she will call out the radical left for what they’re doing, she will not be making that her "top focus." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"In the minority, all we have is our voice. Now in the majority, conservatives must deliver the policies we ran on," Boebert said in a Monday statement.

"My strong voice for conservative values isn’t going anywhere," she continued. "I’ll always call out the radical left for the hypocrisy and lies, but in the majority, that can’t be my top focus."

In her post, Boebert thanked supporters for voting her back into office and called for a political cool down in Washington.

"Republicans have been entrusted with the majority and we must now prove we can take the temperature down in DC by leading not only with strength but grace," Boebert wrote.

The announcement comes after a midterm race that Boebert officially won following a recount.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boebert’s opponent, Adam Frisch, a Democrat, conceded the election prior to the recount.

With her win, the Republican congresswoman is headed back to Washington for her second term.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics