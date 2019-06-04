Laura Ingraham blasts UK 'communist' protesters

On the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests, Fox News' Laura Ingraham criticized the contingent of communists who showed up in London to protest President Trump in the UK calling them "clueless."

"It is curious on the anniversary of Tiananmen Square, how unconcerned they are about the ongoing atrocities happening right now of these communist regimes," Ingraham said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Trump has also greeted by protesters during his three-day trip to Britain as thousands demonstrated on Tuesday in London's government district while he met with Prime Minister Theresa May.

The president described the thousands of people who protested in London against his visit to Britain as a "small protest,” adding that media reports of a much larger protest are "fake news."

Ingraham said she was amazed that these self-described communists were focused on Trump while avoiding China and their questionable record.

"Why are they marching against China and the murderous record of that country? The ongoing hideous human rights and environmental disasters they brought. Instead, the communist and the socialists use the freedom to protest amazingly today to identify Trump as the global threat," Ingraham said.

Hundreds, possibly thousands of people are believed to have been killed in 1989 when the government sent in the military to clear Tiananmen Square of protesters in an operation that began the night of June 3 and ended the following morning.

Ingraham played various clips of protesters describing why they disliked Trump and also played a clip of protesters berating a pro-Trump protester and throwing a milkshake at him.

"That's how they were treated by the anti-Trump, supposedly pro-freedom protesters at Trafalgar square. It was a sight to behold," Ingraham said.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan, Vandana Rambaran and The Associated Press contributed to this report.