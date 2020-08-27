Newsom skips question on ex-wife Guilfoyle's RNC speech: 'I respectfully defer'

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom before he became the state's top elected official, blasted California in her speech at the Republican National Convention — something Newsom refused to comment on.

“This may leave you wanting,” Newsom told reporters when asked about Guilfoyle's speech, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “I respectfully defer to the next question.”

Guilfoyle is a senior fund-raising official for the presidential campaign of President Trump, while Newsom is a high-profile Democrat who spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week.

"If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country, just take a look at California," Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality, said during her convention speech on Monday. "It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, and immaculate environment. And the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets and blackouts in homes. In President Trump's America we light things up. We don't dim them down."

Guilfoyle's speech was panned by some for her theatrical, high-volume presentation.

Guilfoyle and Newsom were married from 2001 until 2005, when they jointly filed for divorce. Newsom had been elected mayor of San Francisco in 2003.

Guilfoyle is now dating Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, and has one child with ex-husband Eric Villency.

Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom met in 2006 and have four children: Montana, Hunter, Brooklynn and Dutch.

Newsom and Guilfoyle were reportedly still friendly in 2018, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

