Kids in 'grave danger' after red state judge halts abortion parental consent law: Pro-life activist

Despite being a red state, Montana has flip-flopped on the topic of abortion for months and failed to pass pro-life legislation in the 2022 midterms. But pro-life activist Lila Rose believes residents "choose pro-life protections when given access to the pro-life message."

A Montana judge recently expanded abortion access to minors by halting a law that required parental consent for individuals 16 and under to have an abortion.

"Pro-abortion forces are running wild in Montana, with a judge even mandating that young girls can obtain abortions without parental consent," said Rose, president of Live Action. "This is an incredibly destructive policy that opens the door for rampant human trafficking and puts children of every age in grave danger."

Montana voters rejected the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act in November, which would have required medical professionals to save a child born alive after a failed abortion attempt. Despite the measure not placing any bans on abortion, it failed by around 20,000 votes, with 53% voting against it and 47% in favor of its passage.

ND SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS INJUNCTION ON STATE'S PLAN TO OUTLAW MOST ABORTIONS

Rose believes Montana residents would not have voted against the pro-life ballot measure had they been properly informed of its purpose.

"Americans, including my friends in the great state of Montana, choose pro-life protections when given access to the pro-life message. The pro-life side was outspent and out-communicated in Montana during the 2022 midterms. Because of that loss, children in Montana are not protected from the brutal violence of abortion, even up to the moment of birth and after," Rose told Fox News Digital.

WALGREENS WON'T SELL ABORTION PILLS IN 20 STATES WHERE REPUBLICAN ATTORNEYS GENERAL OBJECT

The Montana House recently introduced the "Infant Safety and Care Act," a similar piece of legislation to what was seen on the November ballot, in an effort to protect infants born alive after botched abortions.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

HB 575 was also introduced as an act to prohibit the "abortion of an unborn viable child unless necessary to preserve the life of the mother" and to clarify the definition of fetal viability as the point at which the fetus can survive outside the womb.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republican lawmakers on the state House Judiciary Committee also made headway with HB 721, which seeks to ban abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and "prohibit dismemberment abortion procedures."