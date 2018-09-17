Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearing delay supported by a few Republicans: A list

All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked for the upcoming vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court be delayed due to new revelations of a sexual misconduct allegation. At least one Republican on the committee has joined the Democrats.

Professor Christine Blasey Ford publicly came forward to accuse Kavanaugh, a federal appeals judge who is President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, of sexual assault, an incident she said happened more than three decades ago.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Ford accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed during a house party in Maryland in the early 1980s, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. At the time of the alleged incident, Ford was 15 and Kavanaugh was around 17, she said, claiming Kavanaugh was drunk at the time.

Kavanaugh has called the allegations “completely false.”

Both Ford and Kavanaugh have expressed willingness to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the allegations.

As Democrats have called for a delay in the vote – scheduled for Thursday – some Republicans have joined their colleagues across the aisle in support for a pause. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee chairman, wants the pair to be interviewed by phone by bipartisan staff; Democrats, on the other hand, said that would be insufficient and have called for a delay with the proceedings so the FBI can investigate.

Read on for a look at which GOP senators believe the vote should be delayed.

Jeff Flake: Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake has said he is “uncomfortable moving forward with a yes vote until we hear from” Ford. So far, he is the only GOP member of the Judiciary Committee who has publicly supported delaying the vote.

Bob Corker: Outgoing Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker told Politico he supports a delay in the confirmation vote. He is not a member of the Judiciary Committee.

“I think that would be best for all involved, including the nominee,” he said of a delay. “If she does want to be heard, she should do so promptly.”

Lisa Murkowski: Noting the sexual assault allegations were not brought up during Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee earlier, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the committee “might” need to delay the vote.

“Well, I think that might be something they might have to consider, at least having that discussion,” Murkowski, who is not a member of the committee, told CNN. “This is not something that came up during the hearings. The hearings are now over, and if there is real substance to this, it demands a response. That may be something the committee needs to look into.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.