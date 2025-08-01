Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court

Kavanaugh cites 3 presidents in explaining Supreme Court's ballooning emergency docket

Supreme Court justice notes that the 9 members on the court regard each other as 'patriots'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

As President Donald Trump has faced an onslaught of legal bids to block his agenda during his second term in office, Trump-nominated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh spoke at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit judicial conference on Thursday, according to reports.

"Executive branches of both parties over the last 20 years have been increasingly trying to issue executive orders and regulations that achieve the policy objectives of the president in power," Kavanaugh said, according to the New York Times.

"And I think presidents, whether it’s President Obama – I think the phrase was ‘pen and phone’ – or President Biden or President Trump, have really done more of that, and those get challenged pretty quickly in court," he said, according to CNN.

FOX NEWS POLL: APPROVAL OF SCOTUS AT 5-YEAR HIGH, REBOUNDING FROM RECORD LOW IN 2024

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Brett Kavanaugh watches as Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaks at a breakfast meeting hosted by Vice President JD Vance at his official residence in Washington D.C., as part of his weeklong visit to the U.S. (Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Unlike regular Supreme Court rulings that fully explain the rationale behind the decision, decisions on the high court's emergency docket may go unexplained.

"We’ve been doing certainly more written opinions on the interim orders docket than we’ve done in the past," Kavanaugh said, according to CNN.

SCOTUS TO DISCUSS GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S CASE PRIVATELY IN SEPTEMBER AT POST-SUMMER CONFERENCE

Supreme Court Justices

Justices of the Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2022. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Though he noted that issuing written opinions may pose the "risk" of "lock-in effect" in which that opinion does not "reflect the final view," reports indicate.

Kavanaugh described the court's "collegiality" as "very strong," noting that the nine members on the bench "look out for each other" and consider one another "patriots" and "good people," according to reports.

Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court during his first term in office. 

US JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP EFFORT TO CUT PLANNED PARENTHOOD FUNDING

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on July 25, 2025 in Prestwick, Scotland. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He also nominated Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, meaning he chose one third of the current justices.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.