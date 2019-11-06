Martin Luther King Jr.'s name voted off historic boulevard in Kansas City

Nearly 70 percent of voters in a Kansas City, Mo. municipal election on Tuesday approved removing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s name from a historic boulevard.

The thoroughfare, known as The Paseo, had been named for the late civil rights icon in an 8-4 city council vote in January, FOX 4 in Kansas City reported.

But soon after the vote, a movement called Save The Paseo gathered nearly 3,000 signatures from residents hoping to preserve the boulevard's long history and original name by putting the question on the ballot.

Many residents who live along the 10-mile Paseo reportedly said they felt left out of the name-change process.

Kansas City is one of the few large cities without a street honoring King, according to FOX 4.

Other past suggestions for streets or buildings in the city to be named after King have gained little support.