Kamala Harris claims her campaign is being targeted by Russian bots: 'We already know we are'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, claimed on Friday that "Russian bots" have already attacked her presidential campaign during her appearance on "The Breakfast Club."

During the interview, Harris was quizzed on whether or not she thinks her White House bid could come under attack from Russian bots, to which she replied: "We already know we are."

"What we have to do is we also have to know when we’re being played and we also have to respond immediately when we know something is inaccurate," she said.

"Because in 2016 I think it’s fair to say a lot of folks thought ‘oh nobody’s gonna take that seriously, that won’t get any heat.'"

And the Democratic Senator doesn't think she's the only one being blitzed by bots, with Harris saying the controversy around former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest was boosted by bots as well.

"You know, people have said... remember the whole- the heat that ended up around the bend the knee and Colin Kaepernick, many smart people have said it actually was not a thing," Harris said. "The Russian bots started taking that on."

Harris also appeared to subtly swipe 2020 competitor and colleague, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, for her various policy plans she has introduced on the campaign trail.

"That's why I'm not churning out plans like a factory -- because it is really important to me that any plan that I am prepared to implement is actually doable," Harris said.