Harris appears to knock Warren, other 2020 Dems: 'I'm not churning out plans like a factory'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., agreed with a radio host on Friday after he mocked her fellow 2020 presidential candidates by claiming they were acting like talk show host Oprah Winfrey by handing out free things with unrealistic policy proposals.

"It's almost like with everybody on stage ... you know, 'we're going to raise minimum wage, free health care, free student loans, black people are going to get reparations.' It's like, 'you get a car! you get a car! you get a car!" DJ Envy said while appearing on the "The Breakfast Club" radio show.

DJ Envy said that while all those proposals sounded good, he wanted to know what presidential candidates could "really do."

"That's right," Harris said, before adding, "that's why I'm not churning out plans like a factory -- because it is really important to me that any plan that I am prepared to implement is actually doable."

Later Friday, Harris told "The View" she was focused on issues that kept Americans up at 3 a.m. rather than "transforming the system" or "upending the markets."

Her comments came as more 2020 candidates released detailed plans for addressing major topics like immigration and the environment. One of Harris' primary competitors, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has acquired a reputation for her long list of policies she plans to implement to fix the nation's problems.

Time Magazine, among other outlets, has touted Warren's stash of "complex policy proposals," and used her now well-known phrase "I have a plan for that" when it featured Warren on the weekly's cover this past May.

Since her announcement, Warren has announced sweeping plans to take on corporations, tackle immigration reform, and pursue what she referred to "economic patriotism."

"My Administration will pursue fundamental, structural changes in our government’s approach to the economy, finally putting American workers and middle-class prosperity ahead of multinational profits and Wall Street bonuses," she previously said.

Warren and fellow progressive, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also seemed to catch heat from former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper who attributed his relatively low fundraising numbers to his reluctance to offer voters "free stuff."

Sanders and Warren, like Harris, have both endorsed a single-payer health care system that would ultimately require dramatic increases in government spending. They have also pushed plans that would make college tuition free or forgive student loan debt.

But the California senator hasn't been completely immune from proposing detailed or ambitious policies. In June, she proposed a multi-pronged approach to strengthening black home ownership with $100 billion in government spending.

On Friday, Harris described her competitors as "aspirational" but indicated her plans were more realistic. She went on to discuss how she would repeal President Trump's massive tax reform package, enact a plan for closing the teacher pay gap, and raising the estate tax.

"Every plan that I have -- I will speak for myself -- comes with a how-to and that it can be done," she said.