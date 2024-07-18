DNC delegates actively discussing Biden stepping down in leaked private chats: reports

California delegates for the Democratic Party are reportedly in disarray as debate over the president's chances of re-election threatens to tear the party apart.

Private group chats across multiple social media platforms have been set up to facilitate discussion among the delegates, who almost universally worry that a second Biden term is an impossible sell to voters, according to Politico.

A cache of messages was reportedly leaked to the outlet — only the latest in a deluge of leaks from inside the Biden administration and the wider Democratic Party.

"Obviously, the first step would be that President Biden steps down of his own accord and frees his delegates," DNC delegate Susan Bolle posted in a Facebook group discussing the issue. "We should discuss this. This is a painful experience on every level, but we play an outsized role in history this election. This cannot be left to chance."

"Kamala isn’t the strongest overall but logistically it’d be the cleanest," Stonewall Democratic Club vice president Nico Brancolini reportedly told her group. "But imagine the fury if a sitting vice president who is a black woman were passed over for any of the other candidates."

The delegates are not the only ones becoming more aggressive in seeking Biden's resignation from the 2024 presidential race.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly talked to Biden over the phone and presented polling that suggested the president's re-election campaign was tanking Democrats' chances on the ticket, according to multiple reports.

"The speaker does not want to call on him to resign, but she will do everything in her power to make sure it happens," one source familiar with the call told the outlet.

Biden reportedly became defensive against the former speaker's accusations, suggesting that he has seen polls in which he's ahead.

"President Biden is the nominee of the party. He plans to win and looks forward to working with congressional Democrats to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told CNN when asked about the alleged phone call.

Pelosi, a longtime Biden ally, is now "convinced" Biden remaining on the ticket would cost her party the White House, according to a stunning Politico report published on Monday.

Last week, a number of House Democrats told The Hill that Pelosi was advising members in their conference against rallying to Biden before there is a broader discussion over whether he is the best candidate to defeat Trump.

Biden reportedly lashed out at fellow Democrats on a group call Saturday, insisting that questions about his viability for a second term were ridiculous.

Internal debate over plans to re-nominate Biden as the 2024 presidential nominee is threatening to rupture the Democratic Party.

Democratic leaders are considering plans to nominate Biden as soon as next week, ostensibly due to concerns that the Aug. 17 date for the Democratic National Convention comes after Ohio's ballot deadline.

