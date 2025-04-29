'View' co-host who supported Harris says she made big mistake reaching out to Republicans

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro, who supported former Vice President Kamala Harris, looked back on the 2024 election on Monday and suggested Harris made a mistake in trying to reach out to Republican voters.

"We need more ‘JB Pritzkers.’ I think if there was one mistake, something I could tell Kamala Harris now, in 20/20 hindsight is, I wish you spent less time trying to bring Republicans into the fold and more time energizing the base," Navarro said. "Energizing the Black vote, the Latino vote, that was not what it needed to be."

The co-hosts discussed Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., and his call for mass protests against President Donald Trump during a Sunday speech in New Hampshire.

"These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have," the Democratic governor said.

"And this guy understands that he needs to energize the base," Navarro said of Pritzker. "JB Pritzker is not only talking the talk, he's walking the walk, and I love this guy because he's not spending the time navel-gazing and infighting and doing the whole ‘woe-is-me’ thing."

She also called the Illinois governor "approachable."

"A billionaire who was relatable, who told me, for him, it's all about the work and doing things for people," Navarro continued. "He speaks from such insight and experience, he's raising a flag about how similar what we are living through right now is to 1930s, 1940s Germany."

In his speech, Pritzker urged Democrats to dole out punishment to Republicans "at the ballot box."

"We must castigate them on the soapbox and then punish them at the ballot box. They must feel in their bones … that we will relegate their portraits to the museum halls reserved for tyrants and traitors," Pritzker said.

Harris held multiple campaign events with Liz Cheney, an anti-Trump Republican, ahead of the 2024 election — a move that was criticized by former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki after Harris lost the election to Trump.

"I don't think closing the campaign with a message about fighting democracy with a former Republican member of Congress was the right strategy," Psaki told Jon Stewart in February.

Psaki lauded Cheney, who headed the House’s Jan. 6 committee and endorsed Harris for president, as "heroic" and conceded that she’s not the reason the Democrats lost the 2024 election, but still faulted Democrats for failing to articulate a message that spoke to the majority of everyday Americans.

