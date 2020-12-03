Kamala Harris' brother-in-law floated for attorney general

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ brother-in-law has been brought up as a potential nominee for U.S. attorney general in the forthcoming Biden administration, according to reports.

Tony West, who is married to Harris’ sister Maya Harris, is an attorney who served in the Clinton administration and as associate attorney general in the Obama administration. He is currently Uber’s chief legal officer.

Ben Crump, an attorney for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s families, endorsed West in an op-ed for USA Today.

“We need an unimpeachable attorney general who can repair the bonds of trust between the people and the DOJ, who has a proven track record of civil rights, who has worked with the business community yet is committed to applying justice fairly when they overreach, and who knows the pitfalls in the system for people of color,” Crump wrote. “In my view, there is no one more uniquely qualified for this role given this significant moment in history than Tony West.”

BIDEN'S HHS FRONTRUNNERS SAY GUN CONTROL IS A HEALTH ISSUE

He added, “This Cabinet pick will be one of the most important, given the past four years of civil rights wreckage by the Trump administration. To move forward, we need a strong leader at Justice who will manage our nation’s conscience of crisis from our boardrooms to our courtrooms — one who feels and understands our pain.”

Still, having Harris as his sister-in-law could be a problem for those concerned about nepotism in the administration.

GOV. MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM TURNED DOWN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION POST, SOURCES SAY

Republican senators have suggested a willingness to confirm Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., who lost his reelection bid last month, to the position, according to NPR.

Others being floated for the job include former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who served in Obama’s justice department, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, former Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco and Sally Yates, a former deputy attorney general who was fired by President Trump early in his term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has already announced several key nominations, including former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary and Antony Blinken for secretary of state.