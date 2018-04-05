Justice Department misses deadline to hand over FBI documents on FISA, Clinton Foundation

The Justice Department failed to meet an initial deadline to give the House Judiciary Committee 1.2 million documents related to the charging decisions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation, possible abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility's recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

A Republican Judiciary Committee aide told Fox News late Thursday that the Justice Department had "not yet" complied with the March 22 subpoena issued by committee chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va. The aide added that the committee was "working with officials at DOJ to take immediate steps to comply with the subpoena and produce documents to the Committee."

A Justice Department official confirmed to Fox News that the department was "in ongoing communication with Chairman Goodlatte."

Goodlatte had previously requested documents related to the Clinton email investigation and noted last month that only a "fraction" of those documents had been produced, with "no documents" provided related to the request on potential FISA abuses.

"Given the Department’s ongoing delays in producing these documents, I am left with no choice but to issue the enclosed subpoena to compel production of these documents," Goodlatte wrote in his March 22 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The Justice Department said at the time that more than two dozen FBI staff had been assisting the DOJ in producing "on a rolling basis” responsive documents to the Committee’s "broad request every 10 to 14 days."

Goodlatte has demanded that the Justice Department appoint a second special counsel to investigate actions taken by current and former Justice Department officials in potential FISA abuses and the Clinton email probe.

