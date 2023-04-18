Justice Department charges 4 Americans and 3 Russians for attempting to influence elections

The Justice Department has charged seven individuals who allegedly worked with the Russian government and authorities in an effort to recruit groups to act as unregistered Russian agents and sow "discord" and spread propaganda.

"Efforts by the Russian government to secretly influence U.S. elections will not be tolerated," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

"As today’s announcement demonstrates, the Criminal Division is committed to eradicating foreign malign influence from the U.S. political system and helping ensure the integrity of our elections."

A federal jury in Tampa, Florida, indicted four U.S. citizens and three Russian nationals who attempted to recruit, fund and direct U.S. political groups to spread pro-Russian propaganda and to position local candidates for office, according to a Justice Department press release.

"Today’s announcement paints a harrowing picture of Russian government actions and the lengths to which the FSB will go to interfere with our elections, sow discord in our nation and ultimately recruit U.S citizens to their efforts," said Acting Assistant Director Kurt Ronnow of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

"All Americans should be deeply concerned by the tactics employed by the FSB and remain vigilant to any attempt to undermine our democracy," Ronnow added. "The FBI remains committed to confronting this egregious behavior and ultimately disrupting our adversaries and those who act on their behalf."

Alexander Viktorovich Ionov, a resident of Moscow, allegedly spearheaded the operation through the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), headquartered in Moscow. He allegedly acted at the direction of Moscow-based FSB officers, including the two other Russians indicted in the case.

Aleksey Borisovich Sukhodolov and Yegor Sergeyevich Popo conspired to "directly and substantially influence democratic elections in the U.S." through support and funding of a local candidate in St. Petersburg, Florida in 2019, according to the indictment.

Ionov also tried to create the appearance that Americans supported Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories.

The seven individuals, including the Americans, each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for acting as illegal agents of the Russian government within the U.S. "without providing prior notification to the Attorney General, as required by law." The Americans can face another 10 years for acting as agents of Russia without prior notification.