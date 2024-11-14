Judges delay Jan. 6 trials ahead of Trump inauguration

In light of President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming second-term, two federal judges ruled to delay criminal trials for several defendants charged with trespassing on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Politico reported on Thursday that Washington, D.C., circuit court judges Carl Nichols and Rudolph Contreras - Trump and Obama appointees, respectively – ruled to delay the trials until after Trump’s inauguration. The judges reasoned that Trump may call off the cases and issue pardons to those convicted when he assumes control of the presidency and Department of Justice.

This is the first time that judges have agreed to Jan. 6 defendants’ pleas to delays in anticipation of potential Trump pardons.

CNN reported that Contreras, who delayed a trial set for defendant William Pope till late February, said it would be a waste to call in a jury and expend taxpayer resources when there is a "real possibility" of a Trump pardon.

"I’m focused on conservation of the resources of the parties, the court and citizens," Contreras said.

Pope has already had his felony obstruction charge dropped because of the Supreme Court’s June ruling. He is now being charged with misdemeanor violations. His trial was set for December.

Nichols delayed trials for three other Jan. 6 defendants charged with misdemeanor trespassing. He issued the decision after asking federal prosecutors whether they expected the trial to continue under the Trump administration. When prosecutors could not guarantee, Nichols ruled to delay the trial to April.

Marina Medvin, an attorney representing two of the defendants in Nichols’ court, said that "as soon as the prosecutor asked for a trial date, Judge Nichols confronted her on whether she could assure the court that this matter would be moving forward to trial once the new administration takes office."

"Of course, the prosecutor could make no such assurances," she said.