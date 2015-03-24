Judge: Lawsuit in Petraeus scandal can proceed

A federal judge says a Tampa, Florida, woman can pursue her lawsuit alleging that the government invaded her privacy in the scandal over former CIA director David Petraeus.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson says Jill Kelley can press her claim that the FBI and Defense Department violated her privacy when officials allegedly leaked information about her to the news media. Berman also tossed out more than a dozen other claims of government wrongdoing.

Kelley wants to find out who in the government leaked her name and some of her emails to the media amid the uproar over Petraeus' affair with Paula Broadwell, author of a biography on Petraeus.

The Justice Department claims Kelley failed to present any facts suggesting the FBI and the Pentagon flagrantly disregarded her privacy rights.